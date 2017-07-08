Actor Shia Lebouf arrested in Savannah for public drunkenness, d - CBS46 News

Actor Shia Lebouf arrested in Savannah for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct

Posted by WGCL Digital Team
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

CBS46's affiliate WTOC reports that actor Shia Lebouf  has been arrested early Saturday morning in Savannah.

He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. 

