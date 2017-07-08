I-20 lanes temporarily closed near West Ave in Conyers due to ca - CBS46 News

I-20 lanes temporarily closed near West Ave in Conyers due to car fire

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
CONYERS, GA (CBS46) -

The Conyers Police Department reports that all lanes have been shut down on Interstate 20 just before West Avenue due to a fully engulfed vehicle fire.

Several vehicles have since proceeded to turn around and drive the opposite direction to the nearest exit to avoid delays.

Police and fire department are on the scene.

