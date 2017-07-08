Police: Mattie's Call issued for elderly Morrow woman

A Mattie’s Call has been issued for 65-year-old Margaret Allen after she was reported missing by her daughter.

A Mattie’s Call has been issued for 65-year-old Margaret Allen after she was reported missing by her daughter.

Allen was last seen at home at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 8th.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., relatives discovered that Allen was missing from her residence at 6001 Trammell Road, Morrow, Georgia 30260.

Margaret Allen is described as a 65-year-old black female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 214 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Marrow, Georgia wearing a white shirt with black leggings and a white shawl around her neck.

She may also be wearing a white scarf on her hair. Margaret Allen has been diagnosed with Dementia, uncontrolled Diabetes, Hypertension and Dyslipidemia.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Margaret Allen is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to dial 911.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

