Douglasville Police takes CBS46 on an exclusive behind-the-scenes drug bust

CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.

Officers had warrants for four men regarding gang and drug activity.

“When you cross the line and violate the law and [it’s] not safe for children to play in their yards and the community starts calling us—we must act,” said Chief Gary Sparks. “We’re going on the offense against this type of behavior.”

Sheriff Sparks says there will be more gang sweeps just like this one to get gangs, guns and drugs off the streets.

