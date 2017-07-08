Suspicious substance that forced evacuation was detergent

A suspicious substance that forced the evacuation of a store in Atlanta was ultimately determined to be a cleaning detergent.

Officers were dispatched to a Dick's Sporting Goods store in the 3500 block of Peachtree Road NE around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

An employee at the store said a bag was discovered in the store than had an unknown white powder, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say the store never received any threats, but everyone was evacuated at the direction of Dick's Sporting Goods.

Wieuca Road was also closed as a precaution during the investigation.

Police say the Atlanta Fire Department determined that the substance was a cleaning detergent.

