Trucker pleads to involuntary manslaughter in wife's death

A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >
Police say an 18-year-old has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old in Atlanta Friday.More >
Police say a man was arrested in Kennesaw after a 2-year-old ended up in a hospital and required immediate surgery for a fracture to her leg.More >
Police say a fugitive wanted for a string of burglaries was actually caught Friday while trying to rob another store.More >
Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.More >
Nine year-old Diana Romero, the sole survivor of an attack which investigators believe was carried out by the girl's mother on the entire family, was awake and talking in the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
The City of Peachtree Corners knew it had a traffic bottle neck at the ramp from Peachtree Parkway to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard southbound.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
