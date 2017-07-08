Trucker pleads to involuntary manslaughter in wife's death

A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Forty-there-year-old Maurice "Butch" Adams of Norcross, Georgia, entered the plea to the misdemeanor count Friday in Northampton County in the March 8 death of 43-year-old Catrina Adams at the View & Inn Suites in Bethlehem Township.

Defense attorney John Waldron said his client was trying to drive away to avoid an argument and there's no evidence he meant to harm her -- on the contrary, he called 911 and tried to revive her. Waldron called the case "a sad situation for both families."

Assistant District Attorney Erika Farkas said prosecutors lacked evidence to show that the defendant acted with malice.

