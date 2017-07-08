Georgia senators plan review of state's tax breaks

A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
A suspicious substance that forced the evacuation of a store in Atlanta was ultimately determined to be a cleaning detergent.More >
Police say an 18-year-old has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old in Atlanta Friday.More >
Shocking dash cam video shot in the streets of Downtown Atlanta is now going viral. It’s been viewed a quarter of a million times. It shows a metro Atlanta woman trying to escape from a car, a violent crash and high-speed chase.More >
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said through a spokeswoman that claims about him in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks are false.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
Nine year-old Diana Romero, the sole survivor of an attack which investigators believe was carried out by the girl's mother on the entire family, was awake and talking in the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >
Georgia's public health agency has a new leader after the former commissioner was named the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Dozens of new laws are now in effect with the start of Georgia's fiscal year, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses.More >
Hawaii has filed a court challenge to the Trump administration's limitations on the family relationships people from six mostly Muslim countries need to claim to avoid a travel ban.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is delaying a vote on a Senate health care bill while GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.More >
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
A 12-year-old girl from Utah is now at the center of a nationwide religious debate after a recorded video of her coming out as gay to her congregation went viral.More >
