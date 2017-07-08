'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dead at 39

"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis has died at age 39.

Ellis' death was announced by HBO Saturday.

"We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis," HBO said in a statement to CBS News. "Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO."

"Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me," said True Blood creator Alan Ball. "Working with him was a privilege."

Ellis' manager said he died after complications from heart failure, according to CBS News.

