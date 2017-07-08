Man critical after being hit by train in Atlanta

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train in Atlanta Saturday.

The man was hit on Lee Street SW and Whitehall Street SW.

Norfolk Southern is holding all railroad traffic in the area, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

A witness at the scene told CBS46 that a parked train started moving as the man crossed the tracks. The man allegedly slipped, which is when he was hit, according to the witness.

The police spokesperson told CBS46 the man tried to cross the tracks between the railcars.

Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments on this incident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.