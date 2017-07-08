Family says they're lucky after tree falls on home

A DeKalb County family says they're lucky after a tree crushed part of their house.

Robin Coley is holding back tears after the tree branch nearly crushed her. She's now calling this a near-religious experience.

"There is nothing, but God," she said. "Because something told me to get up and check on mom, if she's OK, and as soon as I walked out of the den, that's when the tree fell."

The branch fell early Saturday on the home in Lithonia. But Coley's family has been thinking about trimming the tree for a while.

"We had just talked about it, having someone come out and trim the branches because of all the rain...now I guess we have to do it," Coley said.

The tree removal business is booming this summer.

Tree experts around metro Atlanta are working around the clock, saying that repeated rain is saturating the ground. With many trees already dead from this winter's drought, roots aren't getting a good hold of the soil, so when winds start picking up, tree experts say trees will start coming down.

Coley is now searching for a way to pay her insurance company, a price much higher than getting her tree trimmed in the first place.

Tree experts say you can never really know the condition of a tree just from looking at the outside. Inside, trees can be dealing with decay, rot or fungus that you don't even know about. So it's always best to get trees inspected at least once a year.

