Person dies after being tased by police in central Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investing the death of a person in central Georgia who died after being tased by police.

The incident occurred in Deepstep, which is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

According to the GBI, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious person call in the town just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say they encountered 58-year-old Euria Martin, who was walking along a road.

An altercation occurred between Martin and law enforcement officers, according to the GBI, which is when a Taser was deployed.

Martin was then arrested and secured in handcuffs, according to the GBI.

Shortly after the altercation, Martin "appeared to be in respiratory distress," according to authorities. EMS did provide assistance, but police say Martin died at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in DeKalb County. Additionally, the GBI says they will continue an independent investigation into the incident.

