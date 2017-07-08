Storms moving through north Georgia

Showers and storms are currently moving through north Georgia.

What to expect

Most of the storms are producing heavy rain and lightning. While there have not been any severe thunderstorm warnings in north Georgia so far Saturday, isolated severe thunderstorm warnings will remain possible.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, it will be for a storm capable of producing damaging winds that could bring down trees.

