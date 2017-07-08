Knicks sign free-agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Knicks have signed free-agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract.

The team announced the deal Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 Hardaway returned to the Knicks after two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. Last season, he had career highs in scoring (14.5), assists (2.3), rebounds (2.8), minutes (27.3) and field-goal percentage (.455). In four seasons with New York and Atlanta, he has averages of 11.0 points and 23.4 minutes.

"Bringing back Tim to his original NBA home is an exciting time for him and this franchise," general manager Steve Mills said in a team statement. "As a versatile wing whose game continues to improve, he will fit right into the core of players that make up a roster emphasizing youth, athleticism, accountability and unselfishness."

His father, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway, is an assistant coach for Detroit.

