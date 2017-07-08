Migos removed from flight in Atlanta

Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed to CBS46 that the group was removed from a flight in Atlanta and re-booked on another flight.

“Flight 1532 returned to the gate, prior to departure, to deplane several customers seated in the first class cabin who repeatedly refused to follow crew member instructions to buckle their seatbelts and stow carry-on items in the overhead bins,” Delta told CBS46 in a statement.

However, TMZ says the group's manager claimed that Takeoff didn't remove his book bag from the floor and put it in the overhead bin because he was asleep on the Des Moines-bound flight.

TMZ posted video of who they say is the group's manager discussing the incident with a Delta representative. In the video, the individual talking is clearly upset and at one point has to be stopped from following a Delta staff member back on the plane.

The group later posted a video on Instagram saying that they were able to get on another flight.

