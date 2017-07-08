Man killed after bank standoff didn't have explosives, despite claims

The man who was killed after holding several people hostage at a Cobb County bank ultimately did not have any explosives, despite his claims.

The standoff started around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo in the 2600 block of Windy Hill Road in Marietta.

Police received a report of a man claiming that he had several explosives inside the bank. The man was later identified as 33-year-old Brian Easley, who was a Marine.

Bank employees and customers were held inside the bank during the standoff, which lasted more than four hours. The employees and customers all made it out of the incident safe.

Easley ended up dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting and a GBI spokesperson later confirmed to CBS46 that a Cobb County police officer did fire his service weapon. However, while CBS46 has reached out to authorities, additional information has not yet been provided on the specific circumstances that led to Easley's death.

