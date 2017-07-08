Teheran leads Braves in 13-0 win over Nationals

By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Julio Teheran pitched seven strong innings to keep up his road dominance and added a career-high three RBIs, Nick Markakis and Johnan Camargo each had three hits, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 13-0 Saturday.

Teheran (7-6) gave up four hits while walking two and striking out five to improve to 6-0 in nine road starts this season. He singled twice against Stephen Strasburg to improve to 4 for 7 in his career against him.

Strasburg (9-3) was hit on his hip by a line drive from Markakis in the third and left after the inning. He gave up seven hits and six runs - three earned - in his shortest outing of season.

Markakis hit his fourth home run of the season for Atlanta while Matt Adams added his 14th.

The Braves have taken two out of three to pull 8 1/2 games behind Washington in the NL East.

