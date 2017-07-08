Hot, dry in Atlanta Sunday - CBS46 News

WEATHER

Hot, dry in Atlanta Sunday

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Sunday with dry weather and afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

For the first time in a while, storms are not expected to develop in metro Atlanta Sunday! Drier air will keep storm development south of the city.

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Mostly sunny. 73° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Mostly sunny. 84° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Mostly sunny. 87° Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Mostly sunny. 89° Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Mostly sunny. 87° Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Mostly clear. 76° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Sunday

8:51 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance Monday 

More weather

