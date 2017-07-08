Hot, dry in Atlanta Sunday

Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Sunday with dry weather and afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

For the first time in a while, storms are not expected to develop in metro Atlanta Sunday! Drier air will keep storm development south of the city.

Plan your day

8 AM

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 73° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Noon

Mostly sunny. 84° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.



3 PM

Mostly sunny. 87° Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



5 PM

Mostly sunny. 89° Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



7 PM

Mostly sunny. 87° Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Mostly clear. 76° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Sunday

8:51 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance Monday

