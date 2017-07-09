Police find body of woman fatally shot by boyfriend in College Park apartment

College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.

Suspect in custody says it was accidental. More info incoming.

According to officials, around 10:30 p.m., police were called to the Diplomat Apartments in College Park.

They found the woman dead with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

They took "another occupant" of residence in for questioning.

He admitted to shooting her, saying it was accidental.

Officials confirm the two were in a romantic relationship.

