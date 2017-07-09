7-year-old child rescued at Hurricane Harbor

CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.

A spokesperson with the park told CBS46 that lifeguards responded immediately to the child, along with First Aid.

Specific information on why the child had to be rescued was not immediately provided.

The spokesperson says the child was conscious and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," said the spokesperson in a statement to CBS46.

