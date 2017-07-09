2 shot at block party in southeast Atlanta

Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Thomasville Blvd. SE

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 that an 18-year-old man and woman were both shot. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say the suspects fled the scene.

