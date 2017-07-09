2 shot at block party in southeast Atlanta

Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.More >
Atlanta police report a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to 70 Pope St. SW at about 12:35 p.m.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investing the death of a person in central Georgia who died after being tased by police.More >
A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >
Police say an 18-year-old has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old in Atlanta Friday.More >
The Swarmin' Hornet of Damascus High School will not fly over the town. The Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission announced Friday that it is abandoning plans to paint the school's logo, a swarming hornet, on the water tower after objections raised by Georgia Tech.More >
Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.More >
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train in Atlanta Saturday.More >
Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >
The leasing agreement for the Trap House expired Friday, and the owner is now painting the house white, over the florescent pink it was before.More >
