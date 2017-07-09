Son of former Braves player returns home after being hit in face with baseball

The son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart has returned home after being hit in the face with a baseball.

The incident occurred at a tournament in South Carolina when Jason Lockhart was hit in the face after a throw by a catcher during a play at home plate.

According to his sister, Jason Lockhart's family initially thought his nose was broken and would require stitches, but after going to the doctor, his nose began to bleed profusely and the medical staff couldn't get it to stop.

He spent several days on life support after the incident.

(MORE: Son of former Braves player awake and recovering after days on life support)

On Sunday, his sister tweeted that after seven surgeries and 21 days in the hospital, Jason was finally headed home.

THANK YOU JESUS MY BUDDY IS FINALLY HOME!!! pic.twitter.com/5gWQkhGCaE — syds (@SydneyLockhart) July 9, 2017

Jason's dad, Keith, played for the Braves from 1997-2002.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.