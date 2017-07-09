Police: Man killed after shooting in northwest Atlanta

Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Delmar Lane NW.

An Atlanta police spokesperson told CBS46 the man died from his injuries, but didn't immediately say what led to the shooting.

