Georgia to appear Tuesday at SEC Media Days

The University of Georgia will be featured Tuesday at this year's SEC Media Days as the conference prepares for the upcoming college football season.

Who's attending from Georgia?

Georgia will be represented this year by head coach Kirby Smart, running back Nick Chubb, running back Sony Michel and linebacker Roquan Smith Jr.

Complete SEC Media Days schedule

Monday

Arkansas

LSU

Tennessee

Tuesday

Florida

Georgia

Vanderbilt

Mississippi State

Wednesday

Alabama

Kentucky

Missouri

Texas A&M

Thursday

Auburn

Ole Miss

South Carolina

First game

Georgia will kickoff the 2017 college football season against Appalachian State at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6:15 p.m. ET.

