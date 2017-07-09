Schools get flexibility to ensure students are eating healthy meals

Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.

The Federal Government spends billions of dollars every year to feed students at schools, but that money needs to be spent wisely because experts say if a students doesn't like something on their plate, it usually ends up in the trash.

The food ordered at this convention in Atlanta will determine what is served to students across the country.

"It's important that we provide nutritious, wholesome, appealing meals that they like to eat," says Lynn Harvey, the president of the School Nutrition Association.

Harvey says what students put in their bodies can boost their brains.

"We know, for example, that students who eat breakfast at school score higher on standardized tests than students who don't," says Harvey. "So we encourage a healthy breakfast, followed later in the day by a healthy school lunch."

More than 30 million students are getting their lunches every day from the National School Lunch Program. It costs the federal government $13.6 billion a year to fund the program, an investment Harvey says goes well beyond the classroom.

"When we provide school meals for children that are nutritious, we invest not only in the health and well being of the child, but we invest in the future of lower healthcare costs, we invest in our local economy as well," says Harvey. "Everyone wins with a healthy school meal."

A new menu option this year: the U.S. Department of Agriculture's proclamation giving schools new options to meet sodium, whole grain-rich and milk requirements.

"The recent modifications are not a rollback, they're not going backwards. They're allowing schools to keep implementing flexibilities so they can do what they need to make sure students are actually consuming the meals at schools," says Harvey.

We got our hands on the proclamation from the USDA and it's an example of that new flexibility. It's now letting schools decide if they want to serve flavored, one percent mile instead of fat-free mile.

