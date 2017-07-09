Tropical development possible in Atlantic

We're watching a tropical wave that has recently moved off the coast of Africa in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a 20 percent -- or low -- risk of development over the next week. The wave is expected to move west through the Atlantic and toward the Caribbean through the upcoming week, but it's going to have to travel through some dry air, which will make development difficult.

What used to be Tropical Depression Four had a similar problem as it moved through the Atlantic, which is why it dissipated.

Three storms so far

Three tropical storms have developed so far this tropical season in the Atlantic, which began June 1. Tropical storm Arlene actually developed ahead of schedule in April, which was followed by Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy.

An above average tropical season is expected with eleven to 17 named storms forecast.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

