Isolated storms return to metro Atlanta Monday - CBS46 News

Isolated storms return to metro Atlanta Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Monday with a risk of isolated storms in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Will it rain?

Yes

What you need to know

After a brief break for much of metro Atlanta on Sunday, the risk of isolated storms will return Monday after 2 p.m. If you find yourself under a storm, expect heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Mostly sunny. 72° Northeast wind from 0-5 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Partly cloudy. 85° Northeast wind from 0-5 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Isolated storm possible. 87° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Isolated storm possible. 88° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Isolated storm possible. 85° South wind from 5-10 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Partly cloudy. 76° South wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Monday

8:50 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Tuesday

