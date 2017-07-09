Isolated storms return to metro Atlanta Monday

Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Monday with a risk of isolated storms in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Will it rain?

Yes

What you need to know

After a brief break for much of metro Atlanta on Sunday, the risk of isolated storms will return Monday after 2 p.m. If you find yourself under a storm, expect heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 72° Northeast wind from 0-5 mph.



Partly cloudy. 85° Northeast wind from 0-5 mph.



Isolated storm possible. 87° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Isolated storm possible. 88° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Isolated storm possible. 85° South wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 76° South wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Monday

8:50 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Tuesday

