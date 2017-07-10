Former Kennesaw HS football star dies leaping from waterfall

A former student athlete at Harrison High School in Kennesaw is dead after jumping from a rock into a small creek at High Falls State Park in Alabama.

Mason Tompkins, 18, recently graduated from Harrison and received a scholarship to play football at Berry College in Rome.

AL.com reports that witnesses say they saw him jump from the top of the waterfall and hit his head on a rock on the way down. Local rescue agencies helped deputies search for the teen; his body was recovered two hours later, near where he jumped into the creek.

CBS46 reached out to friends and family of Tompkins but they say they were too shaken up to talk with us on camera. Justin Fields, the high school's star quarterback, tweeted on Saturday about Tompkins' death, saying "Today we lost not only a great friend but a brother. He had my back on and off of the field. Have a blast in heaven, we love you."

Today we lost not only a great friend but a brother. He had my back on and off of the field. Have a blast in heaven, we love you. pic.twitter.com/OY1UnjQ0gi — Justin Fields (@justnfields) July 9, 2017

The official cause of death is still under investigation.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.