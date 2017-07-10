Atlanta street blocked off on reports of suspicious package - CBS46 News

Atlanta street blocked off on reports of suspicious package

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police have blocked off 16th Street near Northside Drive in Atlanta as they investigate a suspicious package left near the parking lot of the IKEA location.

Not much is known about the incident but a bomb squad has been called in to investigate.

It is unclear when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Commuters are advised to seek an alternate route.

