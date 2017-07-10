Man accused in stabbing, beating of elderly woman expected to enter plea

A man accused of stabbing and beating a woman after allegedly breaking into her apartment at a Henry County senior living facility in April of 2016 is expected to enter a plea Monday.

Gregory Andre Stillwell, 36, was arrested two days after he allegedly stabbed and beat a 73 year-old woman inside her apartment at Grier Manor, described as a senior living facility in McDonough.

Police say it was a crime of opportunity. The woman, who has not been identified, was outside her apartment and when she came back inside she encountered Stillwell. He had allegedly been trying to steal some of her possessions and that's when he apparently attacked her with a knife and took off.

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but was able to survive.

Stillwell was charged with aggravated assault, battery, and first degree burglary. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.