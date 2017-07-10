Adidas makes shoe for every state, check out Georgia!

Athletic sportswear company Adidas has made a woman's shoe for every state in the U.S. and you can get your hands on a pair, but it'll cost you.

The website for Adidas is offering the public a chance to bid on the shoe in a silent auction setting and Georgia's is up to $350. There is only one pair of shoes per state so it is destined to be a collector's item.

The shoe is peach-colored and was designed by artist Lizzie Darden.

Click here for your chance to bid on the shoe!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.