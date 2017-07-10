Domestic dispute leads to fatal crash during police pursuit

A report of a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in south Fulton County led to a police pursuit that eventually resulted in a fatal crash early Monday morning.More >
Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.More >
Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.More >
Atlanta police report a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to 70 Pope St. SW at about 12:35 p.m.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investing the death of a person in central Georgia who died after being tased by police.More >
If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it! Starting Monday, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.More >
A report of a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in south Fulton County led to a police pursuit that eventually resulted in a fatal crash early Monday morning.More >
Police blocked off a section of 16th Street near Northside Drive in Atlanta as they investigated a suspicious package left near the parking lot of the IKEA location.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
