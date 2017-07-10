Domestic dispute leads to fatal crash during police pursuit

A report of a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in south Fulton County led to a police pursuit that eventually resulted in a fatal crash early Monday morning.

Police were called to the Biscayne Apartments on Old National Highway in Fulton County around 6:15 a.m. on a domestic dispute after two women were allegedly assaulted.

One of the women called police and they caught up with the man accused in the assault. After trying to pull him over, the man refused and attempted to flee the scene.

The man then lost control of his vehicle and flipped over, crashing into a utility pole near Creel Road.

The man died as a result of the crash. His identity has not been released.

Old National Highway was shut down for about an hour but lanes have reopened and traffic is moving through the area.

