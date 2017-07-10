Mother: Son suspended from job for buying police officer cookie

A woman says her teenage son was suspended from his job after buying a cookie for an officer and not doing so for a customer who was next in line.

Tami Kurtz Randolph posted on Facebook that her son was working for Great American Cookie Company in Katy, Texas when an officer stepped in line. Instead of the officer paying, the teen worker paid with his own money, getting a friendly thank you from the officer.

The post goes on to say that the next customer walked up and asked if the teen was going to pay for their order and the worker replied, "No, I bought his because he was wearing a badge." The customer allegedly began to verbally assault the worker and threatened to beat him up. The situation was eventually diffused and no violence broke out.

When the teen walked in for his next shift just days later, he was told to meet with managers where he was informed that he would likely be fired for his actions. He was later placed on a one-week suspension but after an outpouring of support on social media, the business shifted gears and re-instated the teen.

