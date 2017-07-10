Atlanta church continues cooling drive for elderly

In an effort to fight the blistering temperatures upon us in the Atlanta area, Pastor Winston of Greater Works Ministries, and his congregation continue to collect and distribute at least 1000 fans to elderly citizens throughout Metropolitan Atlanta.

With current temperatures promising to break the 90 degree mark, many elderly citizens are at risk of heat exhaustion and other heat related incidents.

“The tsunami like heat wave puts many of our elderly citizens at risk given their vulnerability and limited cooling systems. Our number one priority is to address the special needs of our seniors.” – Pastor Darryl Winston

Greater Works Ministries is reaching out to all citizens, businesses, and the public asking to bring as many fans as you can. Fans were collected on Sunday, July 9 from 10-1 p.m., but the fan drive will still run until July 16.

Listed are the various ways to donate:

Drop Off Location: Every Sunday from 10-12 noon at John Wesley Dobbs Elementary School (2025 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315)

Donate Online: Download the mobile app "Givelify", click on Personal Giving or Log on to Facebook, search "Greater Works Ministries"

For more information to donate fans or money, contact Greater Works Ministries at admin@greaterworksassembly.org or call 678-812-9154.

