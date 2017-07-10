GSU to hold conference examining hip-hop, social justice

Georgia State University will examine hip-hop music, politics and social justice during a two-day conference on Monday and Tuesday.

According to GSU's website, day one of "Behind the Music: Hip Hop and Social Justice" details the way rap music and hip-hop culture are infused with the public education system.

A panel will also examine the rise and importance of Atlanta rap and how political and social issues are addressed with the music.

On day two, a discussion will be held on the relationship between rap and politics, detailing prominent rap artists who have run for political positions. The panel will also examine the criminal justice system, with discussions on fair sentencing guidelines, the death penalty and the war on drugs.

Several researchers and scholars from the university will participate as well as many Atlanta born hip hop artists , including fe Jie, Redd Fidel, Zayd Malik, and Stic of the group Dead Prez.

Click here for more information on the conference and a schedule of events.

