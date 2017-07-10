Man arrested after robbing multiple Wells Fargo banks

Sang D. Nguyen, 28, is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail facing two counts of robbery.

An Atlanta man has been arrested for robbing two Wells Fargo banks last week.

Sang D. Nguyen, 28, is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail facing two counts of robbery.

On July 5, at around 1:30pm, Nguyen entered the Wells Fargo bank located at 1625 Indian Trail Lilburn Road in unincorporated Norcross.

He waited in line and approached the bank teller. He passed the teller a note demanding cash. After he received the cash, Nguyen left the bank. When officers met with the bank employees, they were told that the suspect was wearing a Superman t-shirt.

The following day, July 6, at around 1pm, Nguyen entered the Wells Fargo at 6155 Buford Highway in unincorporated Norcross. Again, he waited in line, approached the teller and passed a note demanding cash.

He walked out of the bank and got into a white Jeep. The bank employees told the responding officers that the suspect was wearing a "Superman" t-shirt.

Surveillance images were shared among officers in the Gwinnett County Police Department. An officer assigned to the West Precinct recalled performing a traffic stop on the suspect earlier in the week.

On Thursday, July 6 at around 10 p.m., Sang D. Nguyen was located and arrested at a Norcross hotel. He was briefly interviewed at headquarters and eventually booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 11:33 p.m.

