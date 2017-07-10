DeKalb Police face investigation after viral video shows officer beating homeless woman

An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department--initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June--has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.

On Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2017, a DeKalb Police officer responded to a Texaco Food Mart at 3364 Glenwood Road for a complaint of a female soliciting customers inside of the location.

The female, identified as Katie McCrary, is homeless.

Here is the department's summary of the incident:

Upon the officer’s arrival, the female, identified as Katie McCrary, attempted to push the officer out of the way. The officer stopped her at the door and asked her to step back. Words were exchanged between the officer and McCrary with McCrary subsequently assaulting the officer. She continued to aggressively resist the officer’s commands, resulting in the deployment of the officer’s baton. The officer was eventually able to restrain and handcuff McCrary. EMS responded to the scene to check McCrary. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and later to Grady Hospital. The officer filed a Use of Force Report on the incident.

The Department said it not aware of the cell phone video that the bystander recorded.

"Now that the Department has this new [video] evidence," the police department said, "We have reopened the investigation and will determine whether the incident is consistent with policy and the law."

McCrary was charged with Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers.

She was also served a criminal trespass warning at the request of the convenience store manager.

