Adidas makes a shoe for every state, Check out all 50!

Athletic sportswear company Adidas has made a woman's shoe for every state in the U.S. and you can get your hands on a pair, but it'll cost you.

The website for Adidas is offering the public a chance to bid on the shoe in a silent auction setting. There is only one pair of shoes per state so they're destined to be a collector's item.

Check out all 50 state shoes in the slideshow above.

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.