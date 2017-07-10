President Trump shares photo montage with signature 'Make Americ - CBS46 News

President Trump shares photo montage with signature 'Make America Great Again' song

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46) -

President Donald J. Trump used social media to share this photo montage of last week's G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

It features his new signature "Make America Great Again" hymn, which was premiered at a "Celebrate Freedom" rally on Saturday, July 1st.

President Trump shared the choir's performance of the song on July 4th.

Here are the lyrics to the hymn: 

Make America great again
Make America great again
Lift the torch of freedom all across the land
Step into the future joining hand in hand
And make America great again
Yes make America great again.

Americans from ev’ry corner of this blessed land
Come together with one voice
Help us take a stand
Following the vision to make her proud and grand
And make America great again
Make America great again

Like the mighty eagle that is rising on the wind
Soaring t’ward our destiny
Hearts and voices blend
With a mighty melody oh let the song begin
And make America great again
Make America great again

Each and every state
Make America great again
Make America great again

First Baptist Church Dallas is led by Robert Jeffress, and the hymn was written by the church's former minister of music.

The photo montage of the G20 summit is the second time President Trump has used social media to promote the hymn.

