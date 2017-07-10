President Trump shares photo montage with signature 'Make America Great Again' song

President Donald J. Trump used social media to share this photo montage of last week's G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

It features his new signature "Make America Great Again" hymn, which was premiered at a "Celebrate Freedom" rally on Saturday, July 1st.

President Trump shared the choir's performance of the song on July 4th.

Here are the lyrics to the hymn:

Make America great again

Make America great again

Lift the torch of freedom all across the land

Step into the future joining hand in hand

And make America great again

Yes make America great again. Americans from ev’ry corner of this blessed land

Come together with one voice

Help us take a stand

Following the vision to make her proud and grand

And make America great again

Make America great again Like the mighty eagle that is rising on the wind

Soaring t’ward our destiny

Hearts and voices blend

With a mighty melody oh let the song begin

And make America great again

Make America great again Each and every state

Make America great again

Make America great again

First Baptist Church Dallas is led by Robert Jeffress, and the hymn was written by the church's former minister of music.

The photo montage of the G20 summit is the second time President Trump has used social media to promote the hymn.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

