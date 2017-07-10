Gov. Deal: Film industry generates $9.5 billion for Georgia’s economy

Governor Nathan Deal announced that Georgia's feature film and television productions generated an economic impact of $9.5 billion during FY 2017. The 320 feature film and television productions shot in Georgia represent $2.7 billion in direct spending in the state.

“Georgia’s film industry supports thousands of jobs, boosts small business growth and expands offerings for tourists,” said Deal. “As one of the top places in the world for film, Georgia hosted a remarkable 320 film and television productions during the last fiscal year. These productions mean new economic opportunities and real investments in local communities. We are committed to further establishing Georgia as a top film destination and introducing film companies to the Camera Ready backdrops available across Georgia.”

In addition to the increase in production expenditures, Georgia has experienced significant infrastructure growth with multiple announcements in FY 2017, including the announcement of Three Ring Studios in Covington. With this additional infrastructure, Georgia can accommodate larger tentpole productions with more capacity for multiple film projects.

“Literally hundreds of new businesses have relocated or expanded in Georgia to support this burgeoning industry – creating jobs for Georgians as well as economic opportunities for communities and small businesses,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Although these support services companies cannot claim the tax credits, they directly benefit from the increased amount of work in the state, and the fact that the savings from the Film Tax Credit are typically re-invested in the project, creating additional economic impact and activity for these Georgia-based businesses.”

The economic impact of the film industry can be felt across multiple sectors. In addition to camera, lighting and audio equipment, film companies use a wide range of support services during production including catering, construction, transportation, accounting and payroll and post-production.

“Georgia’s growth in the film industry - from $67.7 million in direct spending in FY 2007 to $2.7 billion in FY 2017 - is unprecedented, not only in production spend, but also in the amount of investment that has been made in infrastructure,” said Lee Thomas, GDEcD deputy commissioner for the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office. “The unwavering commitment to this industry by Governor Deal and the Georgia legislature has ensured Georgia’s place as a top destination for film and television.”

In 2017, the GDEcD Film and Tourism divisions partnered to celebrate the “Year of Georgia Film” to highlight Georgia’s film tourism sites, including local communities that have served as backdrops for movies and television productions since the 1970s.

Georgia-filmed movies scheduled to open in theaters in the coming months include:

“Logan Lucky” starring Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum and Sebastian Shan, opens Aug. 18.

“American Made” starring Tom Cruise and Domhnall Gleason, opens Sept. 29.

“The Silent Man” starring Liam Neeson and Diane Lane, opens Sept. 29.

“Thank You for Your Service” starring Miles Teller, Haley Bennett and Joe Cole, opens Oct. 27.

Upcoming television productions that will air in the next few months include:

“Ozark” on Netflix starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, airs July 21.

“Manhunt” on Discover starring Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany, airs Aug. 1.

“Stranger Things” on Netflix, airs Oct. 31.

