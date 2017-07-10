Jailer accused of sex with three inmates in camera-filled jail

A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is accused of sexually assaulting three female inmates.

The term 'jailer' is used in place of "guard'" in Douglas County.

The names of the alleged victims are not being released, but CBS46 has learned one is awaiting trial for murder. Her attorney, Dwight Thomas, said Carmel Biggers Jr. convinced the women to do what he wanted with promises of helping them with their cases.

“This type of conduct by any person associated with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is completely unacceptable and is an embarrassment to the department as well as the many exceptional men and woman that proudly wear this badge," said Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds in a statement. "This conduct will not be tolerated and will be dealt with appropriately”

Biggers was employed as a jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office since December 2016. Before that, he was a Georgia corrections officer for 18 years.

Sheriff Pounds said the process for becoming a jailer involves a rigorous background check, which Biggers passed because he did not have a single similar complaint in his entire time working for the state.

We found an inmate getting released from the jail and we asked him how many cameras are watching a cell block at any given time. Kaetoe Maddox estimated between five and seven, including a body camera that the jailer wears.

Maddox suspects the assaults must have occurred inside individual cells, which is the one place where cameras are not allowed to record. However, if a jailer disappears inside a cell for an extended period of time, that theoretically should arouse suspicion amongst those in charge of monitoring the cameras.

Sheriff Pounds said there is video evidence to support the claims, but his office did not discover it until after one of the inmate victims wrote a letter to the jail after she was released.

Biggers is no longer working for the jail. He is currently an inmate of a jail somewhere outside the county for his protection.

