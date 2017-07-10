Jailer arrested, accused of sexually assaulting inmates

A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.

In a news release, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office says 39-year-old Carmel Biggers Jr. is accused of assaulting three inmates while he was a jailer at the Douglas County Jail.

The names of the alleged victims are not being released.

“This type of conduct by any person associated with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is completely unacceptable and is an embarrassment to the department as well as the many exceptional men and woman that proudly wear this badge," said Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds in a statement. "This conduct will not be tolerated and will be dealt with appropriately”

Biggers was employed as a jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office since December 2016.

He was arrested Monday and charged with three felony counts of sexual assault by a law enforcement office.

The police spokesperson says based on the arrest, Biggers' employment with the sheriff's office was immediately terminated.

Biggers remains in custody with a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.