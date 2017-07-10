DeKalb County to launch new glass recycling program

Currently, not all of the items DeKalb County residents put in their recycling bins get recycled.

CBS46 found that glass residents leave for recycling goes right to the landfill.

"Glass contaminates the other recyclable items, so we're joining this nationwide trend to remove glass from curbside recycling," Pauline Andrea, Public Information Officer for the DeKalb County's Sanitation Division, told CBS46.

An outside company, Pratt Industries, collects DeKalb County's recyclables. However, starting Thursday the county will take control of glass recycling, but they won't be picking it up from your homes.

Instead, 16 large containers will be spread across the county, urging people to drop off their glass for recycling.

The containers cost just over $110,000 total for all 16. It's an investment the county says will be worth it.

"That way we can make glass a much more valuable recycling material and also preserve the other recyclable materials that are contained in single stream," Andrea said.

The county will receive $30 per ton of glass that's recycled, but the project's success will be based on residents being proactive and dropping off their glass.

However, not everyone CBS46 spoke to in DeKalb County says they'll participate.

"I feel like it should go with the regular recycling program instead of me getting in the car and having to go drop it off myself," Brandi Rouse told CBS46.

Others feel it's a step in the right direction.

"I wouldn't mind dropping it off initially as long as there's some other provision that will come down the line," Tavaress Anderson said.

The county doesn't have an exact estimate of just how much money they'll earn from recycling the glass, but they say whatever they do earn will go back into the revenue of the Sanitation Division.

