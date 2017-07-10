Chickens move in, neighbors can't sleep

People living in a Hiram subdivision have been having their early morning peace (and yards) disturbed by two newcomers who moved in on Mother's Day. The nuisance makers are a rooster and a hen. One resident called Paulding County Animal Control, but got nowhere. Then she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
People living in a Hiram subdivision have been having their early morning peace (and yards) disturbed by two newcomers who moved in on Mother's Day. The nuisance makers are a rooster and a hen. One resident called Paulding County Animal Control, but got nowhere. Then she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.More >
You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
Thinking about getting tickets to next year's Masters Tournament? You'll want to watch this story about a golf-loving couple who thought they were on their way to Augusta National, but were stopped long before the first hole. Better Call Harry has what you need to know before you order tickets for any big-name event.More >
Thinking about getting tickets to next year's Masters Tournament? You'll want to watch this story about a golf-loving couple who thought they were on their way to Augusta National, but were stopped long before the first hole. Better Call Harry has what you need to know before you order tickets for any big-name event.More >
Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer. Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.More >
Better Call Harry promises to keep doing this story until a Conyers used car dealer refunds a down payment to a prospective buyer. Two months ago, Harry tried to get the dealer to refund a $3,500 deposit after financing fell through for a truck.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >