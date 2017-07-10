Chickens move in, neighbors can't sleep - CBS46 News

Chickens move in, neighbors can't sleep

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
HIRAM (CBS46) -

People living in a Hiram subdivision have been having their early morning peace (and yards) disturbed by two newcomers who moved in on Mother's Day.

The nuisance makers are a rooster and a hen.

One resident called Paulding County Animal Control, but got nowhere. Then she decided she'd Better Call Harry.

