New fundraising fight for Georgia's 2018 governor's race

We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia governor's race.

This race is nearly a year and a half away and is a key early test to see who has the money backing their campaign. Keep in mind, the campaigns have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to report the numbers, so the figures are coming from the candidates themselves, except for Stacey Abrams, who already uploaded her total.

It's already a million-dollar race to become Georgia's next governor. Campaigns are reporting their fundraising and the Republicans have broken through the million-dollar mark.

Lt. Governor Casey Cagle has brought in the biggest haul at $2.7 million.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp as $1.7 million, State Senator Hunter Hill is reporting $1.15 million and Michael Williams is reporting $1.1 million.

CBS46 political analyst Bill Nigut says Cagle had the most pressure as Lt. Governor and accomplished what he needed to.

"He really did need to raise anywhere from $2.5-3 million to be able to show us that his campaigns was, in fact, going to attract a lot of support and a lot of money," says Nigut.

Nigut says the surprise is Hill.

"He's certainly not a well-known figure across the state of Georgia, but he's very well-liked in Cobb County," says Nigut.

Hill actually came out on top in a recent straw poll of Cobb County Republicans.

On the Democratic side, minority leader Stacey Abrams is reporting contributions of more then a half-million dollars, and we're still waiting on Stacey Evans to report her fundraising.

Nigut says pay attention.

"That battle between Abrams and Evans is going to be a really hard-fought one, and we're going to want to keep track of who has the most money to really make the race a close one," says Nigut.

We can't forget the Trump Effect in this race, which will put Kemp and Williams against each other in the battle for dollars.

"So it'll be interesting to see if the Trump support out there is willing to pump money into one, rather than the other of those two candidates, and that's all going to play out," says Nigut.

But it's very early as the candidates jockey for support, money and ultimately votes.

There is another candidate who filed to receive campaign contributions. We reached out to him, but we haven't heard back and he hasn't filed any additional paperwork.

The primaries are May 22 and the general election is November 6, 2018.

