New fundraising fight for Georgia's 2018 governor's race

We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it! Starting Monday, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.More >
Police blocked off a section of 16th Street near Northside Drive in Atlanta as they investigated a suspicious package left near the parking lot of the IKEA location.More >
Georgia State University will examine hip-hop music, politics and social justice during a two-day conference on Monday and Tuesday.More >
A report of a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in south Fulton County led to a police pursuit that eventually resulted in a fatal crash early Monday morning.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department--initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June--has been reopened after a video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >
Georgia's public health agency has a new leader after the former commissioner was named the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Dozens of new laws are now in effect in Georgia, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses.More >
Hawaii has filed a court challenge to the Trump administration's limitations on the family relationships people from six mostly Muslim countries need to claim to avoid a travel ban.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is delaying a vote on a Senate health care bill while GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.More >
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
