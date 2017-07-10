Cobb County's DOT struggles to find candidates to fill job openings

With a four to six week back log of work facing them this summer, the Cobb County Department of Transportation's Road Maintenance Division finds itself short at least nine workers. Job openings for those positions have gone unfilled, as several recent candidates were unable to pass a background check.

"There's a lot of people out there, they need to be given second chances," said Road Maintenance Director Bill Shelton, who recently saw five job candidates produce zero hires.

"Three didn't pass background checks, and two didn't show up for physicals for one reason or another," said Shelton.

With a starting wage of $13 an hour, finding qualified employees with clean records has proven difficult. Shelton believes the time has come for the county to relax it's background check standards.

Currently, Cobb County checks back 10 years on a candidate's criminal record. If any serious offenses are shown, exemptions can be requested and considered by the county manager on a case-by-case basis.

"It's going to be harder and harder to find employees, good skilled employees," said Shelton. "I think we need to re-look at our background checks and see if we can be a little more forgiving and give second chances."

A spokeswoman for the county said there were no plans, at this time, to consider relaxing hiring standards.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

