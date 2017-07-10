Man on motorcycle hit by SUV, killed in Marietta

Police say a man riding a motorcycle Monday was hit and killed by the driver of an SUV in Marietta.

The incident occurred just after noon on Dallas Highway near Casteel Road.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department said 52-year-old Jeffrey Hinkle was riding a blue 2012 Suzuki GSX-R northbound on Casteel Road when he was hit by a car while crossing over to Dallas Highway during a green light.

Hinkle was hit by 72-year-old Alfred Onken, who was driving a red 2002 Subaru Forester, according to authorities.

Police say Hinkle was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Onken suffered minor cuts, but was not taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Police say charges are expected to be filed in the case.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.