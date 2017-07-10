Woman accused of robbing bank in Kennesaw

Police say they're looking for a woman accused of robbing a bank in Kennesaw.

The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. on July 8 at the Navy Federal Credit Union located in the 1300 block of Ernest Barrett Parkway.

The woman gave a bank teller a note saying she was armed and demanded money, according to a spokesperson with the Kennesaw Police Department.

Police say after the teller gave the woman an unknown amount of money, she left the bank.

The woman is described as 5'4", 110-130 lbs., and 20-30 years old. Police say she had red hair, but acknowledged it was possibly a wig.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at (404) 577-8477.

