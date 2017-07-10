Delta flight makes emergency landing after hail cracks windshield

A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Haiti had to make an emergency landing in Florida after hail cracked the plane's windshield, according to a spokesperson with the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

The Airbus 320 landed at Daytona Beach International Airport due to the cracked windshield, according to the firefighters association.

The spokesperson told CBS46 there were no injuries to the passengers or crew members.

CBS46 has reached out to Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines for comment.

