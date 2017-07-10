South Carolina fugitive may be in Gwinnett County

CBS46 has learned that South Carolina law enforcement went to the Duluth Police Department last week to ask for help. They're looking for a man who they say has been on the run for months after swindling $4 million dollars from unsuspecting people.

His name is Robert Dunnell House and he was convicted last October for securities fraud. Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies arrested him at his Duluth home in 2011. Police believe he may still be in the area, not only because he has a house there, but because his wife and kids still live at that house.

CBS46 found proceeding documents that state that Dunnell ran a business, offering investments to retirees in South Carolina and promising to pay the investors returns in exchange for use of their money. He supposedly told retirees the investments would increase their retirement savings.

Police said it all turned out to be a big bust.

CBS46 went with Duluth police to his Duluth home. His wife was there and told them she hasn't seen House since last year.

