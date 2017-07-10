Doctors, pharmacists take steps to fight opioid abuse

Healthcare professionals are trying to do their part in the fight against opioid abuse.

CBS46 is learning about the steps they're taking to avoid patients getting addicted to strong pain medication and addicts getting their hands on more drugs.

"Pharmacists are trying to take the lead and try to do as much as we can to do our part to try to stop it," said Ira Katz at Little 5 Points Pharmacy.

When someone comes in with a prescription, he checks the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which will show if that patient has gone to several doctors and pharmacies for the medication. As of July 1, pharmacies are required to report information to the database every 24 hours about controlled substances they fill.

"If a patient brings something in and I don’t know the patient and I check the PDMP and I’m not comfortable filling it, I just basically deny that patient the right to fill a prescription here," said Katz. "It puts us into a very uncomfortable position and that’s a problem.”

He said it's gotten to the point where he's denying prescriptions a few times a week.

"I don’t know what else we can do other than do what we’re doing," he said.

The potential problems don't end at the pharmacy.

"If they can't find the prescription drug, they're going to do something and buy some stuff on the street. That’s where the danger is," said Katz.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the amount of opioids prescribed in the U.S. went down each year from 2010 to 2015, but is still about three times higher than in 1999.

Dr. Craig Weil is an orthopedic surgeon who said he tries to limit how much opioid medication his patients take.

"We try to lower the dose, we try to lower the amount, we try to counsel them as much as we can, let's try to work our way off those medications as soon as we can," he said.

"That’s where we've gotten into trouble with using these medications...making them too easy to get, too easy to give and not thinking about the alternatives that we can use," he added.

Dr. Weil also recommends other medications if possible, such as Tylenol and Motrin.

"Physical therapy is a really good thing. There are other types of treatment you can look at even, acupuncture, things of that nature," he said.

